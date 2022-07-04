UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits New Campus Building Of DPS

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Monday visited the new campus building of the Divisional Public School (DPS)

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz, Principal DPS, Professor Muhammad Yaseen Mirza and others officers were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qasim Ijaz, Principal DPS, Professor Muhammad Yaseen Mirza and others officers were present on the occasion.

Noor ul Amin Mengal said that efforts were being made to ensure quality education for all the students and in this regard more campuses of DPS were being opened so that more and more students could be accommodated.

He said that more than one divisional public school would be set up at district level while one each at tehsil level.

"It is our responsibility to provide a conducive environment for education and we are making efforts to provide all the basic necessities and qualified teachers. We are committed to improving the quality of education," he added.

The students also have a responsibility to make education a top priority, he said adding, the students with their hard work can play a role to make the country prosperous.

