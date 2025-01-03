Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Newly Built Administration Block At Kohat Sports Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner visits newly built administration block at Kohat sports complex

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Muatasim Billah, paid a visit to the newly constructed administration block at Kohat Sports Complex, which would soon serve as the headquarters for the Regional Sports Office (RSO).

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with modern amenities and designed to streamline administrative operations, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Regional Sports Officer (RSO), Anwar Kamal Barki briefed the Commissioner on upcoming sports projects, events, and strategic initiatives.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to elevate sports standards and facilities across the division.

Commissioner Muatasim Billah lauded the dedication and professionalism of the RSO and his team.

He described their planning and commitment as exemplary and assured full support for promoting sports in the region.

Later, the Commissioner inspected other key facilities at Kohat Sports Complex, including the women’s gym, badminton hall, and various sports areas.

He commended the cleanliness and overall management, describing them as a benchmark for other regions.

APP/adi

