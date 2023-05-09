Commissioner visits Nishtar-II project site, orders timely completion with quality assurance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak on Tuesday visited the site of the Nishtar-II Hospital project, a second tertiary health care facility in the city of saints after Nishtar.

During his visit, he inspected different segments of the project and said improving health infrastructure and services was the prime focus of Chief Minister Punjab to make modern health services easily accessible to the people.

Khattak also received a briefing from officials and directed them to complete the project within the stipulated time to save public resources and make the facility functional as per schedule.

He said that modern machinery be installed as soon as the civil work is completed.

He asked officials to inform his office when they encounter any hurdle in project execution for its timely redressal.

The commissioner was informed that 36 per cent of work had been completed on the Outpatient Department (OPD) section while work on laying sewerage and building roads was in progress.

He was informed that sanitary fittings in bathrooms were being carried out while transformers, power cables and panels would be installed after Mepco inspection and subsequent certification. Mepco would also shift poles and hanging wires from the site. Doors have been fitted in the hospital block.

Khattak was informed that paperless technology would be enforced once the IT section becomes operational.

Director Development Rubina Kausar, Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sami, Assistant Commissioner Amir Iftikhar, and other officials were also present.