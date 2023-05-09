UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Nishtar-II Project Site, Orders Timely Completion With Quality Assurance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner visits Nishtar-II project site, orders timely completion with quality assurance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak on Tuesday visited the site of the Nishtar-II Hospital project, a second tertiary health care facility in the city of saints after Nishtar.

During his visit, he inspected different segments of the project and said improving health infrastructure and services was the prime focus of Chief Minister Punjab to make modern health services easily accessible to the people.

Khattak also received a briefing from officials and directed them to complete the project within the stipulated time to save public resources and make the facility functional as per schedule.

He said that modern machinery be installed as soon as the civil work is completed.

He asked officials to inform his office when they encounter any hurdle in project execution for its timely redressal.

The commissioner was informed that 36 per cent of work had been completed on the Outpatient Department (OPD) section while work on laying sewerage and building roads was in progress.

He was informed that sanitary fittings in bathrooms were being carried out while transformers, power cables and panels would be installed after Mepco inspection and subsequent certification. Mepco would also shift poles and hanging wires from the site. Doors have been fitted in the hospital block.

Khattak was informed that paperless technology would be enforced once the IT section becomes operational.

Director Development Rubina Kausar, Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sami, Assistant Commissioner Amir Iftikhar, and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Chief Minister Punjab Visit Progress SITE From

Recent Stories

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

33 minutes ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Is ..

Imran Khan arrested in Al-Qadir Trust case from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 National Human Rights Institution participates as ..

National Human Rights Institution participates as &#039;Observer&#039; in UPR

2 hours ago
 Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

Annual Investment Meeting signs MoU with Hub71

2 hours ago
 Charitable institutions commended for supporting s ..

Charitable institutions commended for supporting student education at Zayed Univ ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.