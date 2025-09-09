Open Menu

Commissioner Visits NSIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Tuesday visited the Government Nawaz Sharif Institute

of Cardiology (NSIC) to review progress of ongoing construction work.

The officials briefed the commissioner on the project's progress, stating that the basement,

ground floor, and first floor are expected to be completed by the end of the current month.

The commissioner was informed that the cafeteria, mosque, and other civil works will be

completed within two months.

The commissioner said that the hospital equipped with state-of-the-art facilities would provide

quality healthcare services to thousands of people.

