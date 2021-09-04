Commissioner visits Okara hospital, checks cleanliness in city areas

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi paid a surprise visit to Okara city late Friday night

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi paid a surprise visit to Okara city late Friday night.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz during his visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. He asked about the facilities being provided by the hospital management to patients in the emergency ward.

He inquired from patients and their attendants about the treatment meted out to them by doctors and paramedical staff regarding provision of timely medical aid and about their behaviour with them.

The commissioner also checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff on duty and appreciated the 100 per cent attendance of all doctors and paramedics and the spirit of services being provided to the patients.

Later, the commissioners and the DC also visited the city and checked the cleanliness situation and inspected the tree plantation drive under the 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign at the available places and also checked the renovation of the entrance and exit points of the city.