Commissioner Visits Orakzai, Reviews Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner visits Orakzai, reviews development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division, Javaid Marwat Thursday visited District Orakzai and held a meeting with heads of line departments.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Khalid briefed the Commissioner about ongoing development work and performance of the departments.

Chairing the meeting, Commissioner directed forest department to plant saplings that would compatible to season and take steps for the conservation of forests and wildlife. He also directed to take strict action against timber mafia and devise a strategy to control logging. He also sought a report from agriculture department about details of land.

Later, he also visited District Headquarters Kalaya and inspected developmental schemes. He also inaugurated main gate Babar Mela Kalaya and held a meeting with Commandant Orakzai Scouts and discussed law and order situation.

