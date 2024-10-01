Commissioner Visits Paeds Ward Of Teaching Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to the paeds ward at the teaching hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Tuesday.
She inquired about medical treatment facilities from attendants of the children and directed the hospital administration to provide best healthcare facilities in the ward.
She also went to the pharmacy of the hospital and said that no compromise would be made on complaints of lack of medicines to patients. The commissioner also checked the attendants of doctors, and paramedics in addition to cleanliness arrangements and directed to improve sanitation conditions.
She said that benefits of government measures being taken in the health sector should be passed on to the common man.
