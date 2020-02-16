UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Pakistan Sweet Home Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner visits Pakistan Sweet Home Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah visited Pakistan Sweet Home Nawabshah, functioning in collaboration with Pakistan Baitul-Mal, met the children and applauded the efforts of Deputy Director Shahzad Ali Jaskani on better arrangements.

Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that Pakistan Baitul Mal was doing a good job by supporting the unsupported and orphan children. He said that Divisional Administration would provide all possible help for the welfare of orphans. Commissioner appealed philanthropists to extend their cooperation and support to this organization and other public welfare organizations so that basic amenities of life could be provided to orphans and helpless children in the society in order to give them equal right.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Bait ul Mal Shahzad Ali Jaskani briefing the Commissioner said that this organization was established in 2010 and children of the age group of 4 to 6 years were admitted here.

He said that at present 100 children were admitted here with free access to food, lodging, medicine and education while 7 children from this Sweet Home were studying at Cadet College Sanghar and one child in Cadet College Petaro. He said that another 6 children of this Sweet Home are enrolled in Cadet College Sanghar by passing out the test for which all the expenses were borne by this institution. Deputy Director said that 80% construction work of new building of Sweet Home is completed and children would be shifted to new building after its completion. He demanded Commissioner for transport required to move children to and from school. He said that district administration was cooperating in providing health facilities to these children. On the occasion Commissioner announced to give 40 blankets for children and assure full cooperation in resolving the issues of institution and children.

