Commissioner visits Panah Gah, Shahi Bazaar

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has visited Panah Gah situated at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and said that the capacity of Panag Gah will be increased.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that almost 150 people are providing food and shelter at the Pnaha Gah daily.

He informed that the facility is beneficial for the attendants of patients admitted in the hospital.

He directed to provide warm beddings for the residents of Panag Gah.

He expressed displeasure over the cleanliness of bathrooms of Panag Gah and instructed to keep them clean.

He encouraged philanthropists to help the government in establishing more of such facilities. Later, Commissioner has visited Shahi Bazaar to inspect the situation of encroachment and expressed resentment to the responsibles of Metropolitan Corporation on not taking any decisive action against encroachment.