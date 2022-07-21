Commissioner visits parks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad on Thursday visited Gillwala and Jinnah parks of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

PHA Director General Rai Yasir Bhatti, Assistant Director Safeer Ahmad and Deputy Director Technical Officer Rana Shahid were also present.

The commissioner was informed that the PHA was developing green belts of 10 parks, including Sabarwal, X-block new Satellite, Ali Park Kot Fareed, Jinnah, Zafar Colony, D-block, Water Supply Road, Chungi No 9 and Tariqabad park, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 million.

The construction of Jinnah Park had been estimated Rs 7.3 million.

The commissioner directed the officers to provide a healthy environment and recreationalfacilities to the masses.