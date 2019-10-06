UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Parks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner visits parks

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Ali Sahu visited Madni park, Faisal Mukhtar park and Noor park here on Sunday.

He ordered the officers concerned to remove encroachment from outside of parks and provide facilities to special persons in the parks.

He said that Sunday had been fixed for inspection of parks.

He ordered to establish latest tracks including installation of new lights, water facility and benches at parks. He directed to pay focus on attractive landscaping by installing big prepared trees into parks.

Chairman PHA Ijaz Janjua said that work had been started for the installation of water coolers, dust bins and benches at parks. He said that latest landscaping at main green belts of the city and metro was underway.

DG PHA Zahid Ikraam said that free parking and swings facility would be ensured for citizens at parks.

