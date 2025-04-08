Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Pediatrics Ward In Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital on Tuesday.

She inspected the pediatrics ward No. 2 in the hospital and reviewed medical facilities and care being provided to children under treatment in the ward. MS Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Director Health Services, and Assistant Commissioner General also accompanied her.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Aamir Mahmood Bukhari briefed her about medical facilities, medicines, and the provision of medical tests in the ward. The commissioner said that the best health facilities should be provided in the hospital according to the vision of the Punjab chief minister. She said that doctors and paramedics should perform their duties in an outstanding manner and added that doctors and paramedical staff should play their key role in providing treatment facilities.

