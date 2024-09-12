Commissioner Visits Peripheral Localities To Inspect Polio Vaccination Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday visited peripheral localities of the city to inspect the ongoing polio vaccination drive
According to a press statement issued here, the Commissioner also persuaded few refusing parents and succeeded in administering polio drops to seven children.
He also distributed cash prizes from his own pocket among 12 female polio workers for exhibiting best performance in the ongoing vaccination drive.
During the visit, the Commissioner visited door to door and also check marking on the fingers of children who have been administered polio drops.
People present on the occasion appreciated presence of Commissioner in their areas and said such an approach exhibit seriousness of government functionaries in betterment of public health.
