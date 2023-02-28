UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand To Inspect Development Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha here on Tuesday visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai and inspected the ongoing development work.

He visited different parts of the bus stand including male and female waiting areas.

The Commissioner directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in washrooms besides improving the sanitation system at the bus stand.

He also visited the hotel at the bus stand and instructed the relevant officers to ensure a high standard of cleanliness particularly in the eating area.

A separate place should be reserved for women in the hotel, he ordered.

Liaquat Ali Chattha visited the Metropolitan Corporation office at the bus stand.

The Commissioner was briefed about the security arrangements and informed that 14 cameras were installed to monitor different areas of the bus stand.

The Commissioner said that he would meet the representatives of the transporters soon and their problems would also be addressed.

Joint efforts in collaboration with the Islamabad administration would also be made to remove encroachments from the Rawalpindi-Islamabad junction, Mandi Mor area, he said.

Concrete steps also would be taken to provide more facilities at the bus stand, he added.

