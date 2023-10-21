Commissioner visits place allocated for vegetable & Fruit market

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday visited the place allocated for the establishment of a vegetable and fruit market in Rawat.

Vegetable and Fruit Market would temporarily be set up in Union Council Rawat at Chani Alam Sher, Main G.T. Road near Chak Beli Mor, the Commissioner said.

A permanent vegetable and fruit market would be established after the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, he informed.

The vegetable market should be made fully functional on Monday, October 23, he directed the authorities concerned.

Rawalpindi is a big city and there was a dire need to set up a vegetable and fruit market in the town, he added.

The establishment of a vegetable market would provide employment to the local residents, Liaquat Ali Chatta said adding, that people used to travel a long way to go to Islamabad vegetable and fruit market and due to the long distance, the fares were higher.

After the establishment of a vegetable and fruit market in Rawalpindi, people would get quality vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices, he added.

Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa, Chairman of Solid Waste Management Company, Rafiq Ahmed and other administrative officers were also present on this occasion.