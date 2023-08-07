Open Menu

Commissioner Visits PMCH, Meets Train Injured Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 08:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday visited the People Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and inquired after the health of injured victims of Hazara Express tragedy that occurred near Sahrai station on Monday.

Directing the hospital administration, Commissioner stressed for provision of all possible facilities of treatment to victims. Commissioner directed district administration for making arrangement of shifting of train victims to reach their homes after discharge from hospital and he shall be informed in case of any difficulty so that it could be resolved immediately.

Talking to media, Commissioner said that emergency was announced at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar in the wake tragic train accident of Hazara Express, the rescue and treatment was started immediately.

He said that minor injured were treated and given first aid at Sarhari hospital while seriously injured and bodies were shifted to Peoples medical University Hospital where they are being given better treatment facilities.

Medical Superintendent of hospital Dr Aqeel Ahmed Qureshi informed Commissioner that 64 train victims were brought to PMC Hospital out of which 22 are still under treatment here and are out of danger. He said that 30 bodies of train accident were brought to this hospital and after verification 27 dead bodies were handed over to their relatives while three dead bodies are still at cold storage of the hospital and would be handed over to relatives after verification.

Registrar Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Prof Dr Sharif Awan, Prof Dr Azeem Akhund, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Mukhtarkar Nawabshah Akram Ali and other officials were present on the occasion.

