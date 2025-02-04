Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Points To Review Anti-polio Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner visits points to review anti-polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the second day of the anti- polio campaign in Kohat district, Commissioner Kohat, Mutasim Billah Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Tuesday visited various points to inspect performances of the polio teams, checked their attendance and telesheets.

The commissioner inquired about the problems of the polio workers and issued necessary instructions.

On this occasion, he appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the health department to make sure vaccinations of their children with polio drops to save their children from lifelong disability.

APP/azq/378

