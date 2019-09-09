UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Police Command Post

Commissioner Peshawar Division Shahab Ali Shah Monday visited police supreme command post here ahead of Ashura Moharram that would be observed with great respect and reverence on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Shahab Ali Shah Monday visited police supreme command post here ahead of Ashura Moharram that would be observed with great respect and reverence on Tuesday.

The commissioner was accompanied by Chief of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Karim Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, SSP Operation Zahoor Afridi and other senior officials of the administration.

The officers visited different routes of Moharram processions in interior city and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

They also met with elders of Shia school of thoughts and assured them full support in peaceful observance of Ashura Moharram. The officers also visited police command post at Khan Razik shaheed police station and reviewed security arrangements for Asura Moharram.

