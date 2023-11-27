Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Polio Fixed Point ,inspected Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) In order to watch the progress of 7-day anti Polio Campaign commenced from Monday throughout the District Shaheed Benazirabad, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider visited Polio Fixed Point at Taluka Hospital sakrand and other sites of the tehsil and inspected the working of fix, mobile and transit Polio teams.

During the visit, the Commissioner instructed Polio teams to utilize all available resources for achieving the target of preventing children from lifelong disability in the district by administering them polio drops.

He also instructed to figure and house marking and compile the campaign data correctly. He warned that no negligence during the campaign would be tolerated.

The Commissioner directed the District Health Officer to ensure the vigilance of polio teams and also appealed to the parents to cooperate with polio teams for the vaccination of their children.

Distinct Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr Jahangir Korai, Syed Ghulam Mujtaba Shah and other officials were present on the occasion.

