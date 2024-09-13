Commissioner Visits Polio Vaccination Centers To Review Ongoing Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, on Friday visited various polio vaccination centers in the city to review the progress of the ongoing special anti-polio campaign.
He visited the fixed and transit points at Zacha and Bacha Hospital, Qazi Ahmed Chowk, and Naya Nakka Polio Transit Point and reviewed the working of polio teams, checked the records, finger marking of children, and the cold chain of vaccines.
Sajjad Hyder directed the teams to ensure that every child should be vaccinated during the special anti-polio campaign.
He also emphasized the importance of finger marking and cold chain maintenance for the vaccines. He appealed to parents to cooperate with the district administration and health department to make the campaign a success and save their children from lifelong disability by administering anti-polio drops.
During his visit to various polio centers, the Commissioner also administered anti-polio drops to children. Divisional Coordinator WHO, Dr. Jhangir Koree, accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.
