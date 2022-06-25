UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Polling Stations To Review Arrangements For LG Election

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Saturday visited various polling stations setup in Comprehensive High school ,Shah Abul Latif College and other areas.

District Returning officer (DRO) Syed waseem Ahmed Jafferi and acting Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aabdeen Memon were accompanied with him.

Commissioner on the occasion checked proper installation of CCTV cameras and other missing facilities and directed relevant officers to send election material to polling stations amid strict security.

He urged every citizen to fulfill their responsibility amicably and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Commissioner expressed his anguish over poor sanitation situation in both Schools and directed Management to ensure availability of basic amenities in the Schools.

He directed the Acting Deputy Commissioner to visit Schools after Local body elections and submit a report in this regard.

