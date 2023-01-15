UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Polling Stations To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon visited various polling stations here on Sunday where he reviewed the polling process and arrangements for local government election.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other concerned officers, the Commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements in and outside the polling stations for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

He said the polling process for local government elections is being carried out in a smooth direction in all districts of Hyderabad division and no untoward incident has so far been reported from any part of the division.

