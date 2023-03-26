UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Polling Stations To Review Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner visits polling stations to review arrangements

LARKAMNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Laghari on Sunday visited the polling stations during the bye-election of Local Bodies in Dokri of Larkana district and Wagan of Kamber-Shahdadkot district and took information from the polling staff.

On this occasion, Commissioner instructed the polling staff to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan so that no complaints of any kind are received.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the arrangements in and outside the polling stations for the smooth conduct of the polling process.

He further said that the security of the polling stations should be ensured so that no untoward incident occurs and the polling process goes smoothly.

More Stories From Pakistan

