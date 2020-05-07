UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits PRC, Directs Timely Payment Of Wheat Purchase To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:49 PM

Commissioner visits PRC, directs timely payment of wheat purchase to farmers

Commissioner Dera, Javaid Marwat and Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair, Thursday visited Provincial Reserve Centre (PRC) and directed officials concerned to ensure wheat purchase payment to farmers

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dera, Javaid Marwat and Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair, Thursday visited Provincial Reserve Centre (PRC) and directed officials concerned to ensure wheat purchase payment to farmers.

He also inspected the wheat stock and witnesses the purchase process.

District Food Controller, Mahmood-ur-Rehman, Assistant Food Controller, Suhail Habib, Food Grain Inspector, Muhammad Jamil was also present on the occasion.

The commissioner was briefed that the wheat purchase process has been improved and steps have been taken for timely payment of wheat purchase amount to farmers.

It was told that moisture of ten percent in wheat has been approved so far and Rs3900 per sack is the government's purchasing rate while the payment to farmers has been made in 24 hours.

Commissioner also met with the farmers and apprised himself about the concerns of farmers relating to wheat purchase. He directed food department to achieve the wheat purchase target and resolve the problems confronted by farmers.

