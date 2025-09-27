Commissioner Visits Primary Health Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited Primary Health Centers 43 North and 36 North to review the ongoing revamping work in detail. He was accompanied by Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and XEN Buildings Badar Sultan, along with their respective teams. The officials briefed the Commissioner on the progress of various ongoing projects.
During the briefing, it was informed that under Phase II, the revamping of 21 primary health centers across the district is currently underway, with an allocated budget of Rs. 36 crore. To date, 75% of the project funds have been released. It was also noted that the construction work for 31 basic health units (BHUs) was successfully completed during Phase I.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan issued strict instructions, emphasizing that there must be no compromise on the quality of work and that any deficiencies or negligence would not be tolerated.
He also interacted with patients at both health centers, inquiring about the facilities being provided, and held discussions with the medical staff and doctors regarding the availability of medicines and other essential services. It was reported that each health center is attending to an average of 70 to 80 patients daily in the Outpatient Department (OPD).
Furthermore, the BHUs have been upgraded to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics and have become fully operational after being outsourced. The buildings currently under construction will be handed over to the outsourcing company upon completion.
