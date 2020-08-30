Commissioner visits procession routes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar visited routes of mourning processions in all four districts of Faisalabad division Sunday and checked security and administrative arrangements.

They also went to control rooms of districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and directed the staff to remain alert and respond immediately in case of any emergency.

They also supervised checking of people before entry in mourning processions and appreciated the performance of security staff.

The commissioner also checked the availability of ambulances of Rescue 1122 and vehicles of fire brigade at sensitive points in addition to establishment and functionalization of relief camps of health department on the routes of mourning processions.

The commissioner also met members of district peace committees and requested them to play their active role for peaceful observance of Ashura activities.

Talking to media persons, divisional commissioner said that the local administration made tight security arrangements and no stone would be unturned to foil nefarious designs of miscreants.