Commissioner Visits Proposed Site For Journalist Colony

Commissioner visits proposed site for journalist colony

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is determined to fulfill his promise to establish a journalist colony in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is determined to fulfill his promise to establish a journalist colony in the district.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain while inspecting the proposed site for the journalist colony in FDA city here Thursday.

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Additional Director General Rizwan Nazir briefed the commissioner regarding location of the proposed land, progress in departmental work and related records.

He informed that 221 kanals of land adjacent to X- block in FDA city has been proposed for setting up a journalist colony.

The commissioner visited the site, obtained details about the departmental measures taken by the FDA and directed the quarters concerned to finalize all arrangements for early completion of this project.

The commissioner assured the Press Club representatives that efforts would be made to address their long standing demand as soon as possible.

