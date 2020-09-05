Commissioner visits protective embankments of River Indus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah paid a detailed visit to the protective embankments of River Indus in the limits of SBA and inspected the flood situation.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Chief Engineer Irshad Ali Memon and other officials.

During the visit, Mohsin expressed his anxiety over the inspection route and declared it as unsatisfactory.

He instructed officials of Irrigation Department that at present, major warning is issued for high floods in River Indus and it water level is continuously rising.

He said that the vigilance of all protective embankments including SM Protective embank should be carried out round the clock and administration be communicated in case of any emergency situation so that emergent measures be adopted for the safety of property and lives of general public.

He directed that keeping in view the prevailing flood situation in river, relief camps shall be set up and residents of of ravine area shall be contacted for shifting to safe place for which boats shall be arranged.