Commissioner visits protective embankments to review flood situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday visited protective embankments of River Indus and reviewed flood and post rain situation in district Matiari.

Abbas Baloch also paid a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai where he laid floral wreath and offered prayers for the development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan. The Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio briefed the Commissioner about efforts made by the district administration under guidance of Sindh Revenue and Relief Minister Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman for drainage of rain water from residential areas of Matiari, Bhit Shah, Hala, New Saeedabad, Old Hala and Odero Laal Station.

Ghulam Haider Chandio informed that officials of district administration, Municipal, Town Committees, Public Health Engineering and other relevant departments had promptly initiated relief and rescue work as torrential rain stopped and completed drainage of accumulated rain water from localities.

The Executive Engineer Irrigation Zahid Hussain Qureshi informed that water level in River Indus was increasing but situation was under control and required staff, machinery, stones and other material had been made available at Bhannot and old Hala protective dykes while round the clock monitoring had already been started to face any untoward situation.

Commissioner directed the district administration and Irrigation authorities to ensure 24 hour monitoring of all protective embankments of River Indus and submit detailed reports regarding rain damages by conducting complete survey so that affected people could be compensated.Sindh Government has declared Matiari as calamity hit district, Commissioner said and vowed to utilize all resources to provide relief and rehabilitation of the affected population.

The District Health Officer Yar Muhammad Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Hala Taimoor Altaf Memon, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and other officers were present on the occasion.