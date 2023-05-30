UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Public School, Reviews HSC Exam Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has visited Public school Hyderabad reviewed arrangements for HSC exams began on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that until the copy culture was not eradicated, development in the country could not be possible.

Cheating in the exams has become a scourge and everyone has to work together to eradicate this menace, Bilal Memon said.

The principal Public School Prof Nasiruddin Shaikh informed the commissioner that HSC examinations are being held in Public School amid strict arrangements and the exam halls were monitored through CCV cameras.

Commissioner also inspected examination process and expressed satisfaction over surveillance measures taken to curb cheating and other unfair means.

He also visited art gallery of the Public School Hyderabad.

The Controller Examination Hyderabad board Prof Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai and other officers were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

