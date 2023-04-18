Commissioner visits Public Welfare Hospital Sui

Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Tuesday visited Public Welfare Hospital Sui. Executive Officer Brigadier (R) Zubair and others were also present on this occasion

Commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of the various wards of the hospital. He inspected Operation Theater, gynecologist ward, NICU, medicine store, X-ray room, and ultrasound room and met the staff.

He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the hospital administration.

Commissioner Sibi was also informed about the problems faced by the hospital among them, the non-release of funds of about three crore rupees for the new block under construction, the supply of medicine was delayed, and the issue of the appointment of voluntary doctors pending in the health department, these issues need to be addressed immediately.

Commissioner Sibi Division said that all possible efforts would be made to solve all these problems.