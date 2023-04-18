UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Public Welfare Hospital Sui

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Commissioner visits Public Welfare Hospital Sui

Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Tuesday visited Public Welfare Hospital Sui. Executive Officer Brigadier (R) Zubair and others were also present on this occasion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Tuesday visited Public Welfare Hospital Sui. Executive Officer Brigadier (R) Zubair and others were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of the various wards of the hospital. He inspected Operation Theater, gynecologist ward, NICU, medicine store, X-ray room, and ultrasound room and met the staff.

He expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the hospital administration.

Commissioner Sibi was also informed about the problems faced by the hospital among them, the non-release of funds of about three crore rupees for the new block under construction, the supply of medicine was delayed, and the issue of the appointment of voluntary doctors pending in the health department, these issues need to be addressed immediately.

Commissioner Sibi Division said that all possible efforts would be made to solve all these problems.

Related Topics

Sibi All

Recent Stories

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

PM, FM discuss overall political situation

4 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenb ..

NATO Does Not Regard China as Adversary - Stoltenberg

2 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resista ..

Sino-Pak wheat cooperation to enhance risk resistance in agri sector

2 minutes ago
 Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

2 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to boost chip production

EU strikes deal to boost chip production

2 minutes ago
 FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Par ..

FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Paris Olympics Pre-Quilifying Tou ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.