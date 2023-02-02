UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits PUMHS, Inspects Educational Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Commissioner visits PUMHS, inspects educational activities

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, here on Thursday visited Peoples' University of Medical and Health Science (PUMHS) for Women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, here on Thursday visited Peoples' University of Medical and Health Science (PUMHS) for Women. The Commissioner inspected the educational activities and took view of security and other arrangements with regard to the University's convocation.

Chairing a meeting at the University's Committee Hall, the Commissioner said that the University was an outstanding institution for the education of women in the field of medical in Sindh. He said that divisional and district administration would extend all possible cooperation to resolve any issue coming up to this institution of high esteem.

The Commissioner said that after graduation from the University, the doctors would continue to play their role for the service of humanity.

Vice Chancellor of PUMHS Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon said that the University was catering medical education to women of Sindh Province, other parts of the country and students coming from different countries of the world side by side with training in nursing to girl students.

DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, SSP Capt ( r ) Ameer Saud Magsi, Deans and Professors of different departments of the University were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh World Police Martyrs Shaheed Education Gulshan Saud Women All From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

4 minutes ago
 Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

19 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

29 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

7 minutes ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

7 minutes ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.