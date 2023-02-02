Commissioner visits PUMHS, inspects educational activities

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, here on Thursday visited Peoples' University of Medical and Health Science (PUMHS) for Women. The Commissioner inspected the educational activities and took view of security and other arrangements with regard to the University's convocation.

Chairing a meeting at the University's Committee Hall, the Commissioner said that the University was an outstanding institution for the education of women in the field of medical in Sindh. He said that divisional and district administration would extend all possible cooperation to resolve any issue coming up to this institution of high esteem.

The Commissioner said that after graduation from the University, the doctors would continue to play their role for the service of humanity.

Vice Chancellor of PUMHS Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon said that the University was catering medical education to women of Sindh Province, other parts of the country and students coming from different countries of the world side by side with training in nursing to girl students.

DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, SSP Capt ( r ) Ameer Saud Magsi, Deans and Professors of different departments of the University were present on the occasion.