Commissioner visits Qasimabad to review dewatering work

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon visited Qasimabad on Monday to review the drainage work after monsoon rains.

On this occasion, the Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to complete the rain water drainage work as soon as possible to provide relief to the people.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, district administration and municipal authorities remain busy in removing blockages from main sewer lines so that smooth flow of dewatering accumulated rain water could be expedited.