Commissioner visits quarantine center established in Fatima Jinnah Women University

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt Muhammad Mehmood has said that divisional and district administration of the division were fully alert to face the challenge of corona virus and all possible quarantine and treatment facilities would be provided to the confirmed patients.

During his visit to quarantine center established in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), he was informed that Quratine centre in FJWU can host over 250 patients where doctors and paramedical staff have been deputed to handle with any emergency like situation.

On the occasion, Commissioner said that "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root it out of our country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important and decisive in this regard.

" He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the district administrations for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop spread of coronavirus.

Later, Commissioner also visited quarantine center established in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Meanwhile, one patient of Coronavirus has been admitted in RIU where his treatment was underway while 8 suspects reported to BBH where their reports are awaited.