UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Quarantine Center Established In Fatima Jinnah Women University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:05 PM

Commissioner visits quarantine center established in Fatima Jinnah Women University

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt Muhammad Mehmood has said that divisional and district administration of the division were fully alert to face the challenge of corona virus and all possible quarantine and treatment facilities would be provided to the confirmed patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt Muhammad Mehmood has said that divisional and district administration of the division were fully alert to face the challenge of corona virus and all possible quarantine and treatment facilities would be provided to the confirmed patients.

During his visit to quarantine center established in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), he was informed that Quratine centre in FJWU can host over 250 patients where doctors and paramedical staff have been deputed to handle with any emergency like situation.

On the occasion, Commissioner said that "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root it out of our country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important and decisive in this regard.

" He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the district administrations for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way out to stop spread of coronavirus.

Later, Commissioner also visited quarantine center established in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Meanwhile, one patient of Coronavirus has been admitted in RIU where his treatment was underway while 8 suspects reported to BBH where their reports are awaited.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Visit Alert Rawalpindi Fatima Jinnah Women University All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Federal Biomedical Agency Develops Improv ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Hyderabad appeals citizens to follow health ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals masses for generosity t ..

2 minutes ago

Health screening of zaireen completes :no case rep ..

2 minutes ago

China acknowledges Pakistan's support, says will n ..

8 minutes ago

Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Tests Negative f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.