Commissioner Visits Quetta’s Areas In Rain To Facilitate People
Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division, Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday visited different areas of Quetta during the rain to provide facilities to people
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division, Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday visited different areas of Quetta during the rain to provide facilities to people.
He inspected the overall activities of the Metropolitan Corporation staff and met with people regarding the cleanliness campaign and other related matters. On which the people informed the Administrator Metropolitan Corporation about their problems and difficulties.
On this occasion, he took feedback about the cleanliness operation and also supervised the cleaning and silting operation of drains in Pashtoonabad.
While talking to people, he said that Pashtoonabad has been the most neglected area for so many years but now we have given maximum time and resources for its improvement.
He reviewed the arrangements for the drainage of rainwater and got it removed with the help of a suction machine under his supervision.
He said that machinery and water pumps are being used for drainage - the work of removing obstacles and cleaning to ensure the flow of rainwater is also underway.
He directed the staff to prepare a special emergency plan for the city's choking points and low-lying areas so that the citizens would not face any kind of problem during the rains.
On this occasion, he issued instructions to the subordinate field staff and directed them to remain present in the low-lying areas with heavy machinery during the rains and to utilize all available resources until the water is completely drained.
Recent Stories
'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely atten ..
Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar
Top UN court to open unprecedented climate hearings
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China
Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr ..
Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA
Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..
ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'IT Board starts installation of biometric devices in AJK to ensure timely attendance of public serv ..1 minute ago
-
Governor Balochistan calls on DPM Dar1 minute ago
-
Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon7 minutes ago
-
Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad7 minutes ago
-
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA7 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Laghari16 minutes ago
-
ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election16 minutes ago
-
AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Development in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Lawyer’s Cooperative Housing Society (FLCHS) election schedule issued4 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP organize workshop to develop action plan for strengthening DRCs4 minutes ago
-
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests1 hour ago