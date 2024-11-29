Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Quetta’s Areas In Rain To Facilitate People

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Commissioner Quetta Division, Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Friday visited different areas of Quetta during the rain to provide facilities to people

He inspected the overall activities of the Metropolitan Corporation staff and met with people regarding the cleanliness campaign and other related matters. On which the people informed the Administrator Metropolitan Corporation about their problems and difficulties.

On this occasion, he took feedback about the cleanliness operation and also supervised the cleaning and silting operation of drains in Pashtoonabad.

While talking to people, he said that Pashtoonabad has been the most neglected area for so many years but now we have given maximum time and resources for its improvement.

He reviewed the arrangements for the drainage of rainwater and got it removed with the help of a suction machine under his supervision.

He said that machinery and water pumps are being used for drainage - the work of removing obstacles and cleaning to ensure the flow of rainwater is also underway.

He directed the staff to prepare a special emergency plan for the city's choking points and low-lying areas so that the citizens would not face any kind of problem during the rains.

On this occasion, he issued instructions to the subordinate field staff and directed them to remain present in the low-lying areas with heavy machinery during the rains and to utilize all available resources until the water is completely drained.

