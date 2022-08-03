UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Rain-affected Areas Of Qamber-Shahdad Kot District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Laghari on Tuesday visited the rain affected areas of Ghabi Dero, village Sono Khan Chandio, Haji Mohammad Hasan Barro and Dinar Barro in Qamber-Shahdadkot district

Commissioner Larkana inspected the relief camps being set up for the rain victims.

He asked people about the damages caused by the rains. On this occasion, the authorities briefed them about the medicines given to help the victims.

Commissioner Larkana said that the Sindh government was taking care of the rain victims and providing them with food, tents, medicines etc.

The Sindh government was conducting a survey to estimate the damages caused during the rains, he said adding that more assistance will be given to the victims once the accurate figures are available.

He said that the purpose of my visit was to assess the situation and help people.

Later, the commissioner visited the protection Bunds in Faridabad area of Larkana where water is flowing due to heavy rains.

He inspected the embankments and directed the officials to ensure the safety of the embankments so that the people living there are safe from any emergency.

During the visit, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Qamber-Shahdadkot Javed Nabi Khoso and other concerned officials were also with the Commissioner.

