Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazaar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Soon after taking the charge of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaar set up by the district administration at Gurr Market and watched the rates of edible items.

On the occasion, Commissioner said that Ramazan is the month of good deeds and for that purpose, the traders should avoid profiteering to extend relief to the common man.

He said that traders shall ensure the selling of edible items at government and concessional rates.

He said that Bachat Bazaars are set up on the instructions of the Sindh government to provide items of daily use in one place at a concessional price and the public should maximum benefit from it.

Commissioner instructed the district administration to ensure the availability of these items inadequate quantity while banners of price lists shall also be installed in Bachat Bazaars for public information.

He said that in order to prevent profiteering, the officials holding magisterial powers by the Sindh government shall expedite their actions against overchargers.

During the visit, the commissioner also collected information about rates from citizens. Briefing the Commissioner, the DC informed that on the instructions of the Sindh government, Bachat Bazaars are set up at all tehsils under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners where the availability of items is at concessional rates.

He said in order to prevent profiteering in the district all revenue officials are made bound to initiate actions on a daily basis.

DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar, Shoaib Shah, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other officials were present during the visit.