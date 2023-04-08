Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Ramazan Bachat Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazaar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Soon after taking the charge of Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch along with Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaar set up by the district administration at Gurr Market and watched the rates of edible items.

On the occasion, Commissioner said that Ramazan is the month of good deeds and for that purpose, the traders should avoid profiteering to extend relief to the common man.

He said that traders shall ensure the selling of edible items at government and concessional rates.

He said that Bachat Bazaars are set up on the instructions of the Sindh government to provide items of daily use in one place at a concessional price and the public should maximum benefit from it.

Commissioner instructed the district administration to ensure the availability of these items inadequate quantity while banners of price lists shall also be installed in Bachat Bazaars for public information.

He said that in order to prevent profiteering, the officials holding magisterial powers by the Sindh government shall expedite their actions against overchargers.

During the visit, the commissioner also collected information about rates from citizens. Briefing the Commissioner, the DC informed that on the instructions of the Sindh government, Bachat Bazaars are set up at all tehsils under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners where the availability of items is at concessional rates.

He said in order to prevent profiteering in the district all revenue officials are made bound to initiate actions on a daily basis.

DC Naushehro Feroze Shahzeb Shaikh, Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali Sher Jamali, Assistant Director Bureau of Supply Mazhar Shar, Shoaib Shah, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and other officials were present during the visit.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture Visit Man Shar Nawabshah Price Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

16 minutes ago
 UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in prepa ..

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in preparation for 2023 World Judo Cha ..

31 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

2 hours ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

4 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.