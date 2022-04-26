Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

The Commissioner Shaheed Benaziraabad division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Tuesday visited Ramazan Bachat Bazar established in Nawabshah city and enquired details about daily use items from the people

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the commissioner on the occasion said on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, flour and sugar stalls have been set up in three talukas of the district to provide relief to the masses.

The Commissioner urged shopkeepers to avoid overpricing and hoarding in the holy month.

He further said that Divisional and district administration was taking every possible step for controlling hoarding and profiteering and raids were being conducted by revenue officers on a daily basis.

He appealed to the public to visit Bachat Bazaars and purchase flour, sugar and other essential items at reasonable prices and register their complaints to relevant taluka Assistant Commissioners.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Iqbal Tunio, officers of food and other departments were also present on the occasion.