UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

The Commissioner Shaheed Benaziraabad division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Tuesday visited Ramazan Bachat Bazar established in Nawabshah city and enquired details about daily use items from the people

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benaziraabad division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Tuesday visited Ramazan Bachat Bazar established in Nawabshah city and enquired details about daily use items from the people.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the commissioner on the occasion said on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, flour and sugar stalls have been set up in three talukas of the district to provide relief to the masses.

The Commissioner urged shopkeepers to avoid overpricing and hoarding in the holy month.

He further said that Divisional and district administration was taking every possible step for controlling hoarding and profiteering and raids were being conducted by revenue officers on a daily basis.

He appealed to the public to visit Bachat Bazaars and purchase flour, sugar and other essential items at reasonable prices and register their complaints to relevant taluka Assistant Commissioners.

Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Iqbal Tunio, officers of food and other departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nawabshah From Flour

Recent Stories

UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kar ..

UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

32 seconds ago
 Imran Khan seeks lawyers support for supremacy of ..

Imran Khan seeks lawyers support for supremacy of law, democracy

34 seconds ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says Accreditation of Afghan Envoy ..

Russia's Lavrov Says Accreditation of Afghan Envoy Not Equal to Taliban Recognit ..

12 minutes ago
 UN Chief Concerned by Reports of Explosions in Tra ..

UN Chief Concerned by Reports of Explosions in Transnistria - Spokesman

12 minutes ago
 Threatening, attacking ECP won't work, Marriyum Au ..

Threatening, attacking ECP won't work, Marriyum Aurangzeb tells Imran

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister speaks with Bill Gates; reiterates ..

Prime Minister speaks with Bill Gates; reiterates govt's commitment to polio era ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.