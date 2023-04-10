Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday visited the Ramazan Bachat Bazar set up in Skarand city by Taluka Administration Skarand.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the Commissioner checked the price list and also interacted with people who had come for shopping.

Additional Commissioner- II Fayyaz Hussain Rahojo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazir Ahmed Abro and other officers were also present on the occasion Commissioner strictly instructed vendors to sale food items at reasonable prices and avoid profiteering during the month of Ramazan to provide relief to the public.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Nazir Ahmad Abro informed the commissioner that on the directives of the Sindh government, Ramazan bachat bazar has been organized to provide relief to the citizens of Sakrand as well as other areas of the district, where all the food items were being sold at discounted rates while a complaint centre has also been established in the Assistant Commissioner's office to resolve the complaints of the citizens.

Later, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited different markets of Sakrand City and reviewed the prices of common items.