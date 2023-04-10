Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazar

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday visited the Ramazan Bachat Bazar set up in Skarand city by Taluka Administration Skarand

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday visited the Ramazan Bachat Bazar set up in Skarand city by Taluka Administration Skarand.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the Commissioner checked the price list and also interacted with people who had come for shopping.

Additional Commissioner- II Fayyaz Hussain Rahojo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazir Ahmed Abro and other officers were also present on the occasion Commissioner strictly instructed vendors to sale food items at reasonable prices and avoid profiteering during the month of Ramazan to provide relief to the public.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Nazir Ahmad Abro informed the commissioner that on the directives of the Sindh government, Ramazan bachat bazar has been organized to provide relief to the citizens of Sakrand as well as other areas of the district, where all the food items were being sold at discounted rates while a complaint centre has also been established in the Assistant Commissioner's office to resolve the complaints of the citizens.

Later, Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited different markets of Sakrand City and reviewed the prices of common items.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Sale Price Sakrand Market All Government

Recent Stories

91 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.394 mil ..

91 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs0.394 million

35 seconds ago
 Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider visit ..

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider visits examination centres

37 seconds ago
 Cases against PTI leadership: The Lahore High Cour ..

Cases against PTI leadership: The Lahore High Court (LHC) declines plea to stop ..

39 seconds ago
 Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm ..

Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm-e-Ali processions

5 minutes ago
 Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali ..

Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali procession on April 11

5 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mu ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali pays surprise vi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.