Commissioner Visits Ramazan Bachat Bazars

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Commissioner visits Ramazan Bachat Bazars

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner SBA Muhammad Abbas Baloch visited Ramazan Bachat Bazar, set up district and taluka administration at Daur Town and other markets and inspected the prices of vegetables, fruit, grocery and other edible items.

Directing Assistant Commissioner Daur, the commissioner said that all measures shall be adopted to maintain the prices of edible items at Ramazan Bachat Bazar and other markets while it shall be ensured the public is getting items at concessional rates during the Ramazan.

He also collected information from citizens visiting Ramazan Bazar.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Daur Abbas Ali Dayo informed the commissioner that on the directives of the Sindh government, the Bachat Bazar was set up at Daur from the first of Ramazan where all necessary edible items are available at concessional rates and buyers are getting the maximum benefit out of it.

He said that actions are in progress on a daily basis in order to prevent profiteering under which the trader's contravening rate lists are being imposed fines and some are sent to jail.

