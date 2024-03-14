Commissioner Visits Ramazan Bazaars To Inspect Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The divisional commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Thursday visited Ramazan bazaars to inspect arrangements made by the district administration for the provision of essential food items to the citizens at reasonable rates.
He inquired about the quality of food items from the visitors. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar and other senior officials were also present.
The commissioner was briefed about the chain of demand and supply in Ramazan bazaars including proper sitting arrangements for women and senior citizens besides the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure the safety and security of visitors as well as stallholders.
The deputy commissioner said the Ramazan bazaars had been set up to facilitate the citizens to get all eatables and daily-use commodities on subsidized rates. He said according to the price comparison, there was a huge difference in prices between the open market and Ramazan bazaars.
He said people had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements to make available vegetables, pulses, fruits, drinks, sugar, flour, and other items in the bazaars.
He said special teams had also been constituted to keep a vigil on profiteers.
Abbasi directed that foolproof security arrangements be ensured at Ramazan bazaars.
