Commissioner Visits Ramazan Facilitation Stalls

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner visits Ramazan facilitation stalls

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen inspected Ramazan facilitation stalls in the Model Bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq also accompanied her during the visit. They reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices at the Ramazan facilitation counters and assessed the supply chain.

Garlic, pumpkin, lemons, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, apples, dates, guavas, melons, flour, eggs, chicken, gram flour, and chickpeas are being sold at wholesale rates at the Ramazan facilitation stalls.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen also inspected the sugar sale point, where the commodity is being sold at Rs130 per kilogram. She also examined the waiting area, complaint cell, and medical camp for consumers. The Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur City and other officials were also present.

