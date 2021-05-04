UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Ramzan Bazaar, Checks Quality Of Items

Tue 04th May 2021

Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaar, checks quality of items

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Model Bazaar here today.

He visited various stalls and checked the quality of items being sold in the bazaar.

He also talked to the visiting consumers and asked them about the quality of the items. He told that sugar was being sold at Rs 65 per kilograms at the Ramazan bazaars.

He also visited the agriculture fair price shop where fruits and vegetables were sold at 25 per cent less price as compared to the market. He directed to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs at the bazaar.

More Stories From Pakistan

