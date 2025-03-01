Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Ramzan Bazaar, Reviews Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaar, reviews arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to the Township

Ramzan Bazaar, where he inspected various stalls selling vegetables, fruits, chicken,

sugar, and other items.

During the visit, he specifically reviewed the sugar sale point, ensuring that citizens were

able to purchase sugar smoothly in line with the prescribed application guidelines.

The commissioner personally weighed packets of items and rechecked their weight on scales

to ensure accuracy.

He also thoroughly inspected the weighing instruments at different stalls. Additionally, he checked

quality, pricing lists, and their proper display in prominent locations in the model market.

Recent Stories

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

4 minutes ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

49 minutes ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent progra ..

Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad f ..

Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..

4 hours ago
 Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's ..

Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island

4 hours ago
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expre ..

Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..

4 hours ago
 Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at S ..

Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition

5 hours ago
 Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

5 hours ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

6 hours ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan