Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaar, reviews arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to the Township

Ramzan Bazaar, where he inspected various stalls selling vegetables, fruits, chicken,

sugar, and other items.

During the visit, he specifically reviewed the sugar sale point, ensuring that citizens were

able to purchase sugar smoothly in line with the prescribed application guidelines.

The commissioner personally weighed packets of items and rechecked their weight on scales

to ensure accuracy.

He also thoroughly inspected the weighing instruments at different stalls. Additionally, he checked

quality, pricing lists, and their proper display in prominent locations in the model market.