Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Usman Younis on Monday visited Ramazan Bazaars at Shadman and Islampura to review arrangements and check rate lists.

The commissioner inspected cleanliness, security and parking arrangements besides checking quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

He said the district administration had set up 32 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in the provincial capitalto provide relief to people.