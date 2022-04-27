Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars, checks quality of items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal today visited the Ramzan Bazaars at Model and Craft Bazaar Bahawalpur and inspected the supply of groceries at discounted rates by the government.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia and other concerned officers and staff were present on the occasion.

Commissioner said that it was the mission of the Punjab government to provide all possible relief to the people.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Commissioner also inquired from the people about the supply of food items at discounted rates. Consumers expressed satisfaction over the relief package provided by the Punjab government and they also hoped to continue this relief package in the future.