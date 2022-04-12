UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Ramzan Bazaars In Kabirwala, Abdul Hakim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala, Abdul Hakim

Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala and Abdul Hakim and ordered availability of thirteen (13) subsidized items in abundance at Agri Fair Price Shops in all Ramzan Bazaars of Multan division

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala and Abdul Hakim and ordered availability of thirteen (13) subsidized items in abundance at Agri Fair Price Shops in all Ramzan Bazaars of Multan division.

Accompanying Khanewal deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, Dr. Irshad inspected the quality and price of essential items at Ramzan Bazaars.

Commissioner also interviewed people there.

He expressed satisfaction over the price and quality of essential items and said that record subsidy was being given to people to provide them relief during the fasting month.

He said that 10-kg Atta bag was available at Rs 450 per bag and sugar at Rs 80 per kilogram. He added that meat, eggs and drinks were also being sold at a price lower than market price.

Commissioner checked the weights of Atta and sugar bags and expressed satisfaction over the facilities at Ramzan Bazaars.

Related Topics

Multan Salman Khan Agri Price Khanewal Kabirwala Market All

Recent Stories

DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment c ..

DPO reviews performance of anti-women harassment cell

1 minute ago
 Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing ..

Putin Says Lukashenko Gave Him Documents Exposing Bucha Fake

1 minute ago
 Many Say United States Ready to Fight Till Last Uk ..

Many Say United States Ready to Fight Till Last Ukrainian, It's True - Putin

1 minute ago
 Nairobi Rejects Ukraine's Request to Address Kenya ..

Nairobi Rejects Ukraine's Request to Address Kenyan Parliament - Reports

1 minute ago
 Austrian Opposition Criticizes Chancellor's Trip t ..

Austrian Opposition Criticizes Chancellor's Trip to Moscow as Rushed, Unprepared

24 minutes ago
 Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have ..

Police Say Cannot Confirm Undetonated Devices Have Been Found at Brooklyn Subway ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.