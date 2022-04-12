Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala, Abdul Hakim

Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala and Abdul Hakim and ordered availability of thirteen (13) subsidized items in abundance at Agri Fair Price Shops in all Ramzan Bazaars of Multan division

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaars in Kabirwala and Abdul Hakim and ordered availability of thirteen (13) subsidized items in abundance at Agri Fair Price Shops in all Ramzan Bazaars of Multan division.

Accompanying Khanewal deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi, Dr. Irshad inspected the quality and price of essential items at Ramzan Bazaars.

Commissioner also interviewed people there.

He expressed satisfaction over the price and quality of essential items and said that record subsidy was being given to people to provide them relief during the fasting month.

He said that 10-kg Atta bag was available at Rs 450 per bag and sugar at Rs 80 per kilogram. He added that meat, eggs and drinks were also being sold at a price lower than market price.

Commissioner checked the weights of Atta and sugar bags and expressed satisfaction over the facilities at Ramzan Bazaars.