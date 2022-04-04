Commissioner visits Ramzan Bazaars to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal Monday visited the Ramazan Sasta Bazaars set up at the double road and Committee Chowk to check the quality and quantity of food items and their sale at fixed prices.

Along with Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, he checked the prices of commodities of daily use items and inquired from consumers about the prices, availability, and quality of essential items.

Mengal said the promise of providing relief to the citizens through Sasta Bazaars made by the government would be fulfilled, and every effort would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities to ensure the display of fixed prices of items in shops at Ramazan Bazaars.

The Commissioner also asked to set up a control room to register complaints against the 'Mafia' minting extra and unjustified money from consumers in the name of artificially created price hikes.

He said that strict action per the law would be taken against profiteers by conducting regular raids in the bazaar.