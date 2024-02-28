Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Amir Khattak here on Wednesday visited Rawat vegetable market and reviewed the facilities besides inspecting the administrative affairs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Amir Khattak here on Wednesday visited Rawat vegetable market and reviewed the facilities besides inspecting the administrative affairs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, officers of the departments concerned and representatives of the traders were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner reviewed the administrative affairs of the vegetable and fruit market in detail and talked to the people. He also inquired about the benefits of the market from the citizens.

He directed the authorities concerned that the vegetable market established for the convenience of the people should further be improved in the light of the public suggestions. The supply of vegetables and fruits should be increased in the market.

All possible steps should be taken to control the prices of fruits and vegetables, particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarik, Engr Aamir Khattak said.

Special discounts should be given to the local farmers, he said adding the administration should take solid steps to provide relief to the citizens.

The Commissioner informed that the commodities were available at a 20 percent lower price in Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market compared to Islamabad Sabzi Mandi.

Engr. Aamir Khattak said that a special van route from the city to vegetable market had also been started to facilitate the citizens.

Three million population of Rawalpindi was taking benefit from Rawat vegetable and fruit market, he said adding that the market was also promoting business activities at the regional level.

The administration worked day and night to set up Rawat vegetable and fruit market, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema said.

He informed that the administrative officers had been directed to remain present during the bidding process in the market.

The establishment of Rawalpindi vegetable and fruit market helped ensure the supply of affordable and quality essential items at affordable rates, Cheema said.