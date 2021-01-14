UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits RCMH

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner visits RCMH

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Manan on Thursday visited the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital (RCMH) and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

On this occasion, the commissioner said the hospital was a great facility which was sharing the burden of other hospitals.

He thanked philanthropists for their co-operation in providing resources and said the hospitalwas a great facility for the mother and child.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Red Crescent Management Committee was held in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Secretary Mian Kamaluddin, Vice Chairman Farrukh Zaman, Major Shahnawazul Hassan, Dr Tehseen Aslam and others participated.

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,382 new COVID-19 cases, 2,671 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Imamul Haq out from Test series against South Afri ..

50 minutes ago

Russia May Have Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19, ..

37 minutes ago

SAPM Amin Aslam to inaugurate picturesque Trail-4 ..

37 minutes ago

German economy shrinks 5% on virus hit in 2020: of ..

37 minutes ago

HRW slams India for rights abuses in Kashmir, att ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.