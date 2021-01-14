Commissioner visits RCMH

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Manan on Thursday visited the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital (RCMH) and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

On this occasion, the commissioner said the hospital was a great facility which was sharing the burden of other hospitals.

He thanked philanthropists for their co-operation in providing resources and said the hospitalwas a great facility for the mother and child.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Red Crescent Management Committee was held in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Secretary Mian Kamaluddin, Vice Chairman Farrukh Zaman, Major Shahnawazul Hassan, Dr Tehseen Aslam and others participated.